Partly cloudy, very windy this afternoon across Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level disturbances this week will produce strong winds and abundant humidity but very little rainfall for the Coastal Bend. One trough this evening will generate strong thunderstorms across North Texas but only light showers as it moves through here early Tuesday. A second trough will bring us isolated showers early Thursday. A surface trough associated with the first disturbance will draw very dry air into the region for Tuesday afternoon, but wind will be very light and fire danger only slightly elevated. The cold front associated with the second system will sweep very dry air into the area Thursday with strong northwesterly wind and likely will require fire weather warnings.

Another cold front early Sunday is expected to produce isolated rain showers. Highs will remain in the 70s to middle 80s, with lows in the 50s and 60s.