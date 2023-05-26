Parly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid...but no rain through Sunday for the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure remains in place over South Texas for the next few days, giving a partly cloudy and warm but rain-free weekend ahead of a stormy Memorial Day and Tuesday. The persistent upper ridge will allow highs near or slightly above normal with no rainfall until a disturbance moves across the State from the west early Monday. Expect showers and thunderstorms to become numerous for your Memorial Day, depositing between 1 and 2 inches of rain, especially across northern parts of the Coastal Bend. As the disturbance moves east of the area early Tuesday, rain will taper off. No additional wet weather is expected through Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 80s to around 90, with lows in the lower to middle 70s. For beach-goers, expect water temperatures in the middle 80s and slightly choppy bays along with low rip current risks through the weekend.

