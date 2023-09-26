Overnight showers with some more light rain still to come

A very Happy Tuesday!

Rain has made its way here to the coastal bend through the overnight and early morning hours, with most of our viewing area getting in on the action. Expect isolated showers to return in the afternoon hours, not as much as what we saw overnight but enough to have an umbrella handy just in case. As a result, with more cloud cover and the rain, conditions are looking more tolerable for today in regards to the heat.

No heat alerts are in place and ‘feel like temps’ will be below 110. As for our highs, they are expected to be in the mid to lower 90s. Daily highs will likely be similar this week, and we may be able to get through the work week with no heat alerts.

Let’s hope!

For now enjoy some very much needed rain :)

