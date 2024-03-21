Overnight, morning storms to dampen northeast Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A vigorous mid-level disturbance will interact with abundant moisture to generate strong thunderstorms late tonight, mainly over our northeastern Coastal Bend regions, but leave us a fair and mild weekend.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Showers this evening will intensify during the pre-dawn hours, especially in our northeastern counties
- Rainfall well in excess of an inch may occur in those storms
- A generally fair and mild weekend is expected
- Isolated thunderstorms may return Monday night
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Cloudy and breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely, especially after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph
Thursday:
Cloudyt and breezy with thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning
Temperature:
High near 80
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 21 mph
Friday:
Sunny, breezy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Northwest 10 to 18 mph
After a stormy night and early morning, expect a mostly cloudy and mild Thursday afternoon followed by fair skies Friday through the upcoming weekend.