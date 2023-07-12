Watch Now
Oppressive heat and humidity accompany fair skies and gusty southerly winds with no significant rain chances.

Dangerous heat and humidity remain in play for another week, at least, as upper-air high pressure continues of dominate most of the southern and southwestern U.S., with non-existent rain chances.
Dale Nelson
Continued oppressively hot and humid; only retreat is the coastal waters.
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 13:10:05-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Dangerous heat and humidity remain in play for another week, at least, as upper-air high pressure continues of dominate most of the southern and southwestern U.S., resulting in non-existent rain chances for the Coastal Bend. Expect afternoon air temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100, with heat indices of between 114 and 122 degrees. heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings are likely throughout the next seven days, at least. Overnights will remain warm, breezy and humid with lows around 80 degrees. Expect a gusty south to southeast wind for the next several days, peaking above 30 miles an hour, at least through the weekend, and maintaining the extreme levels of humidity.

In the tropics, Eastern Pacific Tropical Storm Calvin is well west of the Mexican coast and moving westward, away from North America. A disturbance in the North Atlantic has a medium chance of tropical cyclone development but will remain in the open waters, affecting only mariners.

