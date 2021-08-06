One more day of storms and then the heat takes over

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Our weak frontal boundary that has been in place all weak long is about to lose its grip over the South Texas area as upper-level high pressure begins to ease back in.

We’ll still have the opportunity to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms in the area, as we are starting with this morning, but coverage will gradually become less throughout the day compared to previous days.

Locally heavy rainfall from the isolated storms will still be possible with those that develop, along with lightning and strong wind.

Throughout the week, the rainfall has been very scattered and spotty, but some locations have picked up well over 2-4 inches, while others less than a quarter of an inch. Out at the airport we officially picked up just shy of an inch of rainfall this week. This keeps our yearly rainfall about 14 inches above normal for this time of year.

With high pressure taking over, that means we’ll have more sunshine heading into the weekend. Winds will also begin increasing today to breezy levels but expect more windier conditions over the weekend and early next week.

That means humidity will climb even further and that will send afternoon heat indices around 105-115 degrees each day. Residents are urged to use caution for outdoor activities and drink plenty of water.

Outside of just a stray seabreeze shower early next week, mainly sunny skies will rule with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

The tropical Atlantic is beginning to heat up with a few disturbances in the far eastern basin, but nothing for us in South Texas to be concerned with at this point.

Today: Isolated showers and storms, some still with locally heavy rain, less coverage, PM sun with hotter and more wind…High: 93…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, muggy and humid…Low: 78…Wind: S 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Stifling hot and sunny with windy conditions…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Sunday: Mainly sunny, scorching hot and windy…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Monday: Heat continues with more wind and sunny skies…High: 95…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH.

Tuesday: Less wind, still mainly sunny and very hot…High: 96…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, a stray shower and hot…High: 96…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Have a great day and fantastic weekend! Stay hydrated!