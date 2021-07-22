One more day of showers/storms and then the heat takes over

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance that is residing in North Texas will be the culprit for another round of showers and thunderstorms in the Coastal Bend today.

Early this morning we reported some showers and storms that are building in the area and early morning commuters are urged to use caution on wet roads and falling visibility around areas receiving rain.

We’ll have a good amount of cloud coverage this afternoon with a few strong thunderstorms moving through the area. Heavy rainfall will be the main hazard we’ll have to monitor for the possibility of minor flooding. Winds may increase temporarily around the storms and there continues to be the possibility of some tropical funnel clouds in the area.

After today, high pressure will make its presence known and we’ll be reminded that we are in the summer months.

Saharan dust will make a comeback going into the weekend. So, expect lots of sunshine, windy conditions, hot temperatures in the middle to upper 90s and plenty of haze. Heat indices will shoot to around 105-110 degrees. Use caution when working outdoors and drink plenty of water to avoid heatstroke/heat exhaustion.

This hot and drying trend will carry this weekend and right into next week. Winds will relax Monday.

Today: Scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall; still hot and humid under mainly cloudy skies…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Rainfall ending from the afternoon, partly cloudy and humid, some coastal showers re-developing…Low: 77…Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Friday: Rain exiting, mainly sunny, hot and windy with Saharan dust moving in making for hazy conditions…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph. Heat Index: 105-110.

Saturday: Sunny, hot, hazy and windy…High: 95…Wind: SSE 15-25 mph. Heat Index: 105-110.

Sunday: Sunny and blazing hot and hazy; less wind…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-20 mph. Heat Index: 106-112.

Monday: Mainly sunny, hazy and sweltering hot…High: 96…Wind: SE 10-15 mph. Heat Index: 106-112.

Tuesday: A few extra clouds, still mainly sunny and very hot…High: 97. Wind: ESE 10-15 mph. Heat Index: 106-112.

Have a great day and keep the umbrella handy for at least one more day!