November's off to a cool start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy November!

It's still a chilly start to the month of November! Despite a cold start, Wednesday afternoon will warm up nicely. This morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s for most communities. Thanks to dry air, you can expect a big warm-up this afternoon—still, even high temps will top out below average.

KRIS 6 Weather Monthly Climate NOV



Temperatures will continue to climb through the weekend. Upper 80s will return to the forecast by next week; unfortunately, rain will not return to the forecast for the foreseeable future. Dry conditions will keep us in drought and water restrictions for the time being. November typically offers a little more than two inches of rainfall, so let's hope that pans out for us here in the next few weeks!

Have a great day!