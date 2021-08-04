Not done with the rain yet! Scattered showers and storms linger in the forecast

Good afternoon!

On this Wednesday, the unsettled weather pattern from the beginning of this week continues here across the Coastal Bend.

Expect scattered showers, and a few rumbles of thunder persist tonight and into Thursday, so don’t put your umbrellas away just yet.

Accumulations will generally remain under a half inch, with greater amounts possible in some areas.

The stationary boundary that has been draped across our area will finally begin to fizzle out as the weekend nears. High pressure and calmer weather will arrive in its place this weekend. The setup will allow for very hot afternoons with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will rise to the middle 90s which is about normal for this time of year, but the high humidity will make for "Feels-Like temperatures" in the triple digits each of the next several days.

Stay cool out there!