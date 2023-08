CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

Today could be the hottest day of the week with more near record challenging temperatures in the 100s. High pressure will continue to be sitting right overhead, gifting us oppressive heat and humidity.

Heat alerts will be in effect beginning this afternoon until 7 P.M. for practically all of the Coastal Bend.

Winds coming from the southeast won't be offering too much relief, only gusting 15 - 20 MPH.

Stay cool and have a great day!