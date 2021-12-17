Near record warmth and humidity one more day, then a chilly, wet weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a week of unseasonable heat and humidity, a strong cold front Saturday afternoon will usher in below normal temperatures and much needed rainfall to the Coastal Bend. By late afternoon Saturday, temperatures will plunge from the 80s to the lower 60s, then dip into the mid 40s by early Sunday. A north wind gusting near 40 mph will accompany showers and a few thunderstorms that should bring a half-inch to an inch or rainfall by Saturday night. After a cloudy, breezy and cold Sunday, expect more rainfall Sunday night and early Monday. The rest of next week will feature mostly sunny and mild days with chilly but moderating nights and no additional rainfall. Highs will warm from the upper 50s on Monday to the 60s and 70s through the work week, with lows climbing through the 40s and 50s.

