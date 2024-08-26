Much needed rain in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday, Coastal Bend! We are seeing some much needed rain here in the last week of August. This is due to an upper level low in the atmosphere giving us the opportunity to see rain throughout our neighborhoods.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Generally speaking, we have daily rain chances this week. Monday morning kicked off some AM and afternoon showers that will prolong further into the week and weekend. This rain is long overdue here in the Coastal Bend and we are going to take all that we can get! With the increase in rain and cloud cover, our temperatures will not feel super hot this week. Our heat index values will range between 100-105°F. We should not be expecting any heat alerts this week either due to rain chances like last week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms mainly before 4 p.m.

Temperature: High 90°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chance of showers after 7 p.m.

Temperature: Low 77°F

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, showers and t-storms before 5 p.m.

Temperature: High 91°F

Winds: E 5-12 mph

Have a great Monday!