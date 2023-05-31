Mostly sunny, warm and humid this afternoon through Saturday; shower chances return next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — High pressure in the upper air will maintain a generally quiet weather pattern over the next several days, aside from stray showers today and Thursday, but isolated showers and storms return early next week. The upper-level ridge moves into Mexico during the weekend, however, and allows a trough in the Southern Plains to build southward into Texas. That system will destabilize our environment and result in isolated showers and thunderstorms the first of next week. Best chances of rain will be Sunday afternoon, with stray showers again on Monday. Actual rainfall totals will be modest, at less than 1/3 of an inch. High temperatures will remain at near normal levels through the coming week, in the upper 80s to lower 90s with heat indices of between 94 and 102 degrees. Overnights will be fair to partly cloudy and humid, with lows in the lower to middle 70s. Expect breezy conditions each afternoon, with east southeasterly winds at 10 to 20 mph through Saturday, becoming lighter next week.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disturbance in the central Gulf of Mexico. Chances of development are remote, however, as the system moves eastward away from the Texas coast toward Florida the next few days.

