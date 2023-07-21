Mostly sunny, hot and humid this afternoon; a few showers offshore. Maybe a shower or two this weekend?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high pressure centered over the Intermountain West will continue to dominate South Texas weather through the weekend, although isolated showers in the Coastal Waters today could move ashore early next week. Because the upper ridge is further west, a disturbance can move southward across the Southern Mississippi Valley and allow a weak trough to move into the I-10 corridor over Texas. That will mean showers and thunderstorms this afternoon from the Hill Country eastward into Southeast Texas, and a few showers in our Coastal Waters. Don't expect any rain chances for the Coastal Bend through the weekend, but stray showers may be possible Monday and Tuesday of next week. Regardless, temperatures will remain well above normal for the next seven days, with afternoons in the upper 90s and heat indices of between 110 and 117 degrees. Accordingly, an Excessive Heat Warning is in place through 7 pm today for inland parts of San Patricio, Nueces and Kleberg Counties. A Heat Advisory is in effect elsewhere over the Coastal Bend today and is likely to be reissued for your Saturday. Overnights in the middle to upper 70s may provide some relief from the oppressive heat. A generally south wind will gust in excess of 20 mph at times. Any precipitation from the fleeting showers next week will be inconsequential.

The tropical Atlantic remains non-threatening to the Coastal Bend for now.

