Mostly sunny conditions with rain chances throughout the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Afternoon, Coastal Bend! We are now seeing an increase in rain possibilities across our neighborhoods through the end of the week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Rain and thunderstorm chances look best for the remaining half of the week. After the midweek, we could still see some passing showers through the weekend. Temperature wise, highs remain in the low 90s for near the coast and mid to upper 90s out west. It will continue to feel muggy and humid.

We have an abundance of clouds out where we see some increased cloud cover. Therefore, some days we will warm up later in the afternoon and have feels-like temperatures in the triple digits after the noon hour.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy with easterly winds

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with afternoon showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy skies, calm conditions

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great Tuesday!