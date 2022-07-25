CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As upper level high pressure shifts a bit further north, tropical moisture ushers in stray to isolated showers Wednesday through Friday, and again early next week. Temperatures to remain near normal. With annual rainfall this year nearly 10 inches below normal, fields are bone dry and wildfire conditions are elevated. Lower humidity inland, along with gusty winds, make it especially treacherous. Meanwhile, as high pressure maintains its grip over the center of the Nation, tropical moisture pushes into the Coastal Bend midweek with enough force to induce isolated showers and thunderstorms. Still, rainfall totals will be generally less than 2/10 of an inch. The weekend should be generally dry, but another chance of rain returns on Monday. Expect highs in the middle 90s and lows in the middle to upper 70s.

