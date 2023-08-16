Watch Now
Mostly sunny and hot with isolated thunderstorms today; hot and dry through weekend. Storms likely Tuesday.

Upper-air high now over the Rockies will allow isolated afternoon thunderstorms here today, then hot and dry conditions through coming weekend. A tropical disturbance brings thunderstorms by Tuesday.
Thunderstorms moving through Corpus Christi by Lisa Mejia Torres
Lisa Mejia Torres - Facebook Weather Watchers Group
Long-overdue showers and thunderstorms dot the Coastal Bend today.
Posted at 7:30 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 08:30:08-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-air high now over the Rockies will allow isolated afternoon thunderstorms here today, then hot and dry conditions prevail through the coming weekend. A tropical disturbance will bring abundant rainfall by Tuesday. In a nutshell, most shower and thunderstorm activity this afternoon will be inland, but a few stray showers may affect Corpus Christi proper. Thereafter, hot and dry conditions will be the rule into early next week. Expect afternoon temperatures at or above 100 degrees, with overnights in the upper 70s. A southeasterly breeze gusting near 25 miles an hour can be expected at least through the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring instability in the central Gulf of Mexico which is expected to give South Texas abundant rain by Tuesday. Chances of development into a tropical depression or tropical storm are low. However, models suggest between 2 and 3 inches of much-needed rain can be expected. In the Eastern Pacific, the system currently known at disturbance 90E is likely to become Tropical Storm Hillary later today. Its path will take it along the western Mexican coast and bring substantial rain to Southern California by this weekend.

