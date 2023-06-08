Mostly sunny and hot this afternoon; isolated evening thunderstorms southwestern Coastal Bend this evening.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper level high pressure southwest of the Coastal Bend will allow isolated showers and thunderstorms to move over western parts of the region this evening, but very hot and dry conditions are expected Friday through next week. A weak disturbance now in the Hill Country will bring strong thunderstorms into western parts of the Coastal Bend this evening. Thereafter, expect the upper level high to dominate the region with afternoons in the upper 90s and heat indices of between 105 and 114 degrees. Overnights will be quite humid with temperatures dropping only into the middle to upper 70s, and only a moderate southeasterly breeze is expected through the weekend.

