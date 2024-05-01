Watch Now
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with a few sprinkles Thursday

Five-day precipitation outlook
Posted at 5:31 PM, May 01, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Early summer-like heat and humidity will accompany strong onshore winds during the upcoming week, while upper-level high pressure takes away rain chances. Excessive heat will rear its ugly heat early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Stray showers will accompany gusty southeast winds and increasing heat Thursday
  • Windy, warm and humid conditions will be present for the Rally Night Parade Saturday
  • Excessive heat and humidity will be in place early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid.
Temperature:
Low in the middle 70s
Winds:
Southeast 17 to 29 mph

Thursday:
Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 16 to 32 mph

Friday:
Partly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Warm, windy and very humid conditions will mean high heat indices over the next week, with the only rain chances fleeting showers on Thursday.

