Mostly cloudy, windy and humid with a few sprinkles Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Early summer-like heat and humidity will accompany strong onshore winds during the upcoming week, while upper-level high pressure takes away rain chances. Excessive heat will rear its ugly heat early next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Stray showers will accompany gusty southeast winds and increasing heat Thursday

Windy, warm and humid conditions will be present for the Rally Night Parade Saturday

Excessive heat and humidity will be in place early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid.

Temperature:

Low in the middle 70s

Winds:

Southeast 17 to 29 mph

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy, windy and warm with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 16 to 32 mph

Friday:

Partly cloudy, breezy and humid

Temperature:

High in the upper 80s

Winds:

Southeast 12 to 23 mph

Warm, windy and very humid conditions will mean high heat indices over the next week, with the only rain chances fleeting showers on Thursday.