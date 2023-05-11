Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with heat indices 95 to 105 this afternoon; heavy rain possible this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Upper-level high pressure is preventing significant rainfall today and most of Friday, but a series of disturbances will bring heavy rainfall this weekend and into early next week. Warm and quite humid conditions this afternoon and again on Friday will push heat indices to between 95 and 105 degrees, with even high readings further inland. A major heavy rainfall and flood threat develops this weekend, however, as a series of disturbances rotate across tropical moisture over South Texas. From the Edwards Plateau into the western Coastal Bend between 5 and 9 inches of rain can be expected, with 2 to 4 inches along the coastal counties. Rainfall will begin Friday night and continue off and on through next Tuesday. Flash flooding, river flooding and ponding of normally flood prone areas can be expected, in addition to road closures and flooded fields. In addition to heavy rainfall, there also is a risk of severe thunderstorms across the Brush Country Friday night and Saturday. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Keep abreast on the latest critical weather information by tuning into KZTV, KAJA or KRiS.

