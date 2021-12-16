Mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm conditions persist over South Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several days of unusual warmth and humidity come to an end Saturday as a strong cold front slices into the Coastal Bend, bringing sharply colder air and much needed rainfall on a strong north wind. Temperatures will fall from the 80s to the 50s for highs by Sunday, with lows plunging into the 40s. Near record high temperatures are expected again for inland areas on Friday, however, with the mercury surging into the middle to upper 80s on strong southerly winds. The cold front will arrive between 1 and 4 pm on Saturday (depending on location), and with abundant Gulf moisture and sufficient instability, scattered thunderstorms may become strong at times. A half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected with the storms, and another half-inch may fall Sunday night and Monday as another disturbance moves through the region. After midday Monday, no additional rainfall is expected next week. Temperatures will slowly moderate into the 70s for highs by midweek.

