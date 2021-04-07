Mostly Cloudy, Breezy and Mild to Warm this Afternoon; Mild with Areas of Overnight Fog Expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Persistent southeasterly flow is keeping abundant Gulf moisture in place over the Coastal Bend late today, but unfavorable upper air conditions preclude any chance of rain. Slightly drier air over the Brush Country is allowing temperatures to push into the lower 90s, while 70s and 80s predominate elsewhere. Changes will be slight through the next several days, as upper level high pressure inhibits shower and thunderstorm development. A weak cold front arrives early Saturday and brings slight cooling. A slightly stronger cold front early Tuesday may be responsible for isolated rain showers, but extended forecast models tend to diverge on this issue. Nevertheless, high temperatures will remain in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.