Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild this afternoon for the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gulf moisture is rapidly increasing late today over the Coastal Bend, setting up the first in a series of several wet, stormy days beginning Sunday.

Heavy rain and severe storms are possible late tonight as storms move in from the Edwards Plateau and Hill County, then another round of strong to severe storms develop along a cold front Sunday afternoon.

In addition to a risk of severe storms, torrential rain may result in flooding Sunday afternoon with the arrival of the cold front. Additional thunderstorms are likely Sunday night, with scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday, Tuesday and again on Thursday.

The cloudiness and precipitation will hold daytime temperatures to the middle to upper 70s through Monday, then rise to the middle 80s by midweek.

Overnight readings linger in the 60s to lower 70s through the coming week.

Be prepared to cope with rising water in normally flood prone areas beginning late tonight and extending through Sunday. Turn around; don't drown.