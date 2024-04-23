Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid tonight; warm and windy late week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, windy and humid conditions will accompany only stray showers the next few days, but increasing Gulf moisture and heat will mean noteworthy heat indices this weekend. Isolated thunderstorms return for your Sunday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Look for warm, humid nights and windy, very warm afternoons
- Stray showers will dot the region the next few days but not produce much rainfall
- Heat indices between 95 and 105 expected this weekend
- Isolated thunderstorms return with a disturbances on Sunday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 21 mph
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 22 mph
Thursday:
Partly cloudy, warm and very windy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 39 mph
Expect warm, windy and humid conditions to accompany only stray showers with negligible rainfall totals through the next few days. Heat indices this weekend will be worth monitoring, and rainfall on Sunday should be locally beneficial.