Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid tonight; warm and windy late week

6WEATHER: Heat Exhaustion & Heat Stroke Symptoms & Ways to Beat the Heat
Posted at 2:47 PM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 19:29:19-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Mostly cloudy, windy and humid conditions will accompany only stray showers the next few days, but increasing Gulf moisture and heat will mean noteworthy heat indices this weekend. Isolated thunderstorms return for your Sunday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Look for warm, humid nights and windy, very warm afternoons
  • Stray showers will dot the region the next few days but not produce much rainfall
  • Heat indices between 95 and 105 expected this weekend
  • Isolated thunderstorms return with a disturbances on Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 70s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 21 mph

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 22 mph

Thursday:
Partly cloudy, warm and very windy with stray showers
Temperature:
High in the upper 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 39 mph

Expect warm, windy and humid conditions to accompany only stray showers with negligible rainfall totals through the next few days. Heat indices this weekend will be worth monitoring, and rainfall on Sunday should be locally beneficial.

