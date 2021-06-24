Mostly Cloudy, Breezy and Hot this Afternoon; Heat Indices 105 to 109 Degrees

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —Skies were mostly cloudy this afternoon, with copious amounts of moisture but little to no rainfall. Heat indices of 105 to 109 degrees this afternoon will repeat both Friday and Saturday, but a disturbance moving in from the Gulf of Mexico promises scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms next week. Upper level high pressure is compressing the atmosphere over South Texas, trapping Gulf moisture and preventing significant rain chances. The trapped moisture creates afternoon heat index values of 105 to 109 degrees, while a southeasterly breeze keeps the moisture coming into the area from the Gulf of Mexico. Conditions change early next week, when a tropical disturbance moves into the region to bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s, with lows in the middle to upper 70s.