Mostly cloudy and mild with showers and a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon through Tuesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level trough moving eastward across South Texas is bringing cloudy skies and scattered showers with a few thunderstorms today through Tuesday; expect fair and warmer conditions later in the week. The abundant Gulf moisture that has been prevalent the past several days remains in place, and the upper trough swinging through the region is providing sufficient lift to bring showers and thunderstorms. Environmental winds are fairly light, and the resulting slow movement of stronger thunderstorms will result in higher rainfall totals of up to an inch. Winds will be generally light and variable through midweek, then become breezy from the southeast Thursday into the weekend.

Once the upper trough has passed through the region skies will become fair, and temperatures will return to seasonable levels. Highs today and Tuesday will linger in the lower 80s, then warm into the middle to upper 80s Wednesday through the coming weekend. Lows will moderate from the upper 60s to middle 70s. Another disturbance associated with a weak cold front moves into the Coastal Bend early Saturday, and that system will mean isolated to scattered showers through the weekend.

