Morning storms a fading memory; after a warm Friday expect a fair and mild weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Significant rainfall early today was confined to the immediate coastline, with essentially no precipitation in our watershed. Not expect much in the coming days, either.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Clouds will linger overnight with widespread fog, then skies will clear on a very warm Friday
- Drier air sweeps into the region this weekend, but strong onshore flow returns quickly Sunday and Monday
- Isolated showers Monday night will do little to abate the low waters levels in our lakes
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy with areas of fog after midnight
Temperature:
Low in the lower 60s
Winds:
Northeast 6 - 9 mph, becoming southerly by daybreak
Friday :
Widespread morning fog, then gradually clearing and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
North northwest 10 - 20 mph
Saturday:
Sunny and mild
Temperature:
High in the upper 70s
Winds:
East 7 to 13 mph
Fair skies over the weekend will persist into early next week, but strong south southeast winds Sunday and Monday will gust over 35 mph. A few showers will appear Monday night.