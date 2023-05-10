Morning showers gave way to a cloudy, warm and humid afternoon for the Coastal Bend; heavy rain this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-level disturbance over Southeast Texas produced another round of showers over the Coastal Bend early today, but no rain is expected again until this weekend. However, that rain will be heavy. While no rain is expected through early Friday, a series of upper-level disturbances will move across South Texas through the weekend and bring powerful thunderstorms. Abundant rainfall over portions of the area will mean that additional heavy rain expected this coming weekend will result in flash flooding, ponding and river flooding. As much as 5 to 9 inches of additional rainfall can be expected from late Friday through Monday. Daytime temperatures will remain at or slightly above normal for this time of the year, with overnight readings in the lower to middle 70s.Plan on south southeasterly winds gusting over 30 mph at times during the next several days.

