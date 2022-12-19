Morning showers and thunderstorms gave way to a cloudy, breezy and cool afternoon. Bitter cold late this week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A coastal trough brought showers and thunderstorms to the Coastal Bend early today, depositing over an inch of rain along the coast. A cool northwest wind returned below normal temperatures this afternoon, and it will remain chilly tonight through midweek. While no additional precipitation is expected, a powerful Arctic cold front will dive into South Texas late Thursday. It will bring hard freezes Friday and Saturday mornings, and dangerous wind chill values in the single digits. Prepare for winter harshness: wrap exposed pipes, bring tender vegetation indoors, ensure pets are out of the elements, and be attentive to folks who may be vulnerable to hypothermia. Highs will be in the 60s through Thursday, then plunge into the 30s and 40s Friday through the weekend. Lows in the 40s tonight through Wednesday night will dive into the lower to middle 20s Friday and Saturday mornings, and to near 30 Christmas morning. Wind chill values will be in the life-threatening range on Friday.

