Morning showers; afternoon sun and persistent heat: more rain Thursday?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An upper-air ridge is being split by a trough over Texas the next couple of days and will combine with deep tropical moisture to bring showers and storms for your Thursday. Hot and humid conditions will prevail thereafter. While only modest rainfall resulted from this morning's showers, thunderstorms on Thursday could result in a good half inch of precipitation. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to linger through early Friday, but upper-air ridging will shut down convection before the weekend arrives. In fact, extreme heat and humidity will dominate the weekend and into the middle of next week. Highs tomorrow will be limited by clouds and rain to the lower 90s, but middle to upper 90s will accompany heat indices of between 112 and 118 Saturday through Wednesday. In fact, Excessive Heat Warnings are likely to be needed early next week. Morning lows will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. A south to southeast breeze of 12 to 23 miles an hour will prevail.

The Tropical Atlantic Basin remains generally quiet, but a disturbance off the western Mexican coast poses a high chance for tropical cyclone development by this weekend. The system will be moving west-northwest (away from the coastline) and thus should not pose a threat to North America.

