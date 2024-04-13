Morning clouds, afternoon sun but windy, humid and warm today and Sunday; no rain til late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Humid Gulf air will mean cloudy and mild nights with windy, warm and uncomfortable afternoons through late next week, but scattered showers and storms return meaningful rain chances Thursday night and Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Windiness will be the predominant weather factor this weekend and through midweek

Increasing humidity and warm afternoons will lead to heat indices well into the 90s mid- to late-week

Rainfall may exceed an inch Thursday night and Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, windy and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 60s

Winds:

Southeast wind 16 to 32 mph

Sunday:

Morning clouds, afternoon sun and quite windy

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 20 to 35 mph

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, quite windy and warm

Temperature:

High in the middle 80s

Winds:

South southeast 22 to 39 mph

Plan on outdoor activities inhibited by strong winds through midweek, at least; then isolated to scattered thunderstorms suggest meaningful rainfall Thursday night and Friday.