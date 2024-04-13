Morning clouds, afternoon sun but windy, humid and warm today and Sunday; no rain til late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Humid Gulf air will mean cloudy and mild nights with windy, warm and uncomfortable afternoons through late next week, but scattered showers and storms return meaningful rain chances Thursday night and Friday.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Windiness will be the predominant weather factor this weekend and through midweek
- Increasing humidity and warm afternoons will lead to heat indices well into the 90s mid- to late-week
- Rainfall may exceed an inch Thursday night and Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, windy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the upper 60s
Winds:
Southeast wind 16 to 32 mph
Sunday:
Morning clouds, afternoon sun and quite windy
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 20 to 35 mph
Monday:
Mostly cloudy, quite windy and warm
Temperature:
High in the middle 80s
Winds:
South southeast 22 to 39 mph
Plan on outdoor activities inhibited by strong winds through midweek, at least; then isolated to scattered thunderstorms suggest meaningful rainfall Thursday night and Friday.