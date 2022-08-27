More sunshine, less rain, still humid

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy weekend!!!

Friday brought us more sunshine, yet still a good deal of rain. Tonight, we'll see the remaining showers and storms quieting down. The overnight hours will be very humid with temperatures near 80ºF for most of the night.

Saturday morning will start with a few storms along the coast. These will likely stay just offshore, so if you have plans to go fishing early, it might be better to sleep in! A hot and humid morning will yield a few afternoon thunderstorms along the sea breeze. This will make for a good opportunity to cool off indoors from 'feels like' temperatures in the 100s. Sunday will be much like Saturday, with slightly more cloudiness.

As we wrap up the month of August next week, expect afternoon highs to stay pinned in the low 90s with high humidity and more clouds. A chance of isolated showers will be in the forecast each day next week.

Have a great weekend!