More scattered rainfall to start the week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The upper-level disturbance that brought us the much-needed - and then becoming too much for some locations - rainfall last week continues to be in place this morning.

It officially brought more than a half-inch of rainfall to Corpus Christi International Airport yesterday and that helped push us more than 7 inches above normal for this time of year.

As long as the upper-level disturbance remains in place, we’ll have an unstable weather pattern in place. And with the help of daytime heating and our afternoon sea breeze kicking in, the result will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.

Rainfall amounts will vary, but around a quarter to half-inch will be common, while some receive a bit less and others a bit more.

This will hold until Tuesday afternoon and then finally on Wednesday the disturbance will begin to lose strength and only result in isolated showers. Then, it will completely move out and high pressure take over for the latter part of the week. This also means that temperatures will get warmer as well.

Today: Scattered showers and storms; warm, breezy and very humid with a good amount of sun still…High: 84…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, stuffy and mild; passing sprinkles…Low: 73…Wind: SE 7-14 mph.

Tuesday: More scattered showers and storms with a good mix of clouds and sun, breezy & stuffy…High: 84…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Less rainfall, but still isolated thunderstorms possible, breezy and warm…High: 85…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Thursday: A few clouds, good sunshine, and drying out; warm and breezy…High: 86…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Friday: Getting warmer, breezy and staying humid…High: 88…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Weekend Outlook: Good amount of sunshine, very warm, humid and breezy.

Have a great day!