More heat on the way; tropics heating up too

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We have some left over spotty showers in the region this morning after another round of some late-night showers and storms moved over the northern sections of the Coastal Bend, particularly around Live Oak and Bee counties.

We are on the bottom edge of a large upper-level dome of high pressure. This is giving us a northerly flow and embedded in that flow are a few disturbances that continue to deliver these rain chances.

That will continue to be the case today, of course though, for much of the day we’ll see sunny skies and very hot and muggy temperatures.

Our eyes turn to the southern Gulf with a large area of disorganized showers and storms. This morning the National Hurricane Center has a high chance of tropical development in the next 5-days as it moves north over the next several days.

By Friday and into Saturday, a tropical depression or tropical storm will be possible, however, we’ll be just on the western edge of the system which will put us on the dry side. Of course, that may change, and we’ll monitor that as we progress towards the weekend. For now, most of the rain will be in Louisiana and towards the southeastern US. We’ll see increased swells and increased rip currents here by Friday and into the weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, some late day isolated showers and storms, blazing hot and humid…High: 94…Wind: ENE 7-14 MPH.

Tonight: Watching storms moving by, otherwise, warm and muggy…Low: 74…Wind: Lt. & Vrb.

Thursday: Hot, humid and stuffy with a few isolated showers and storms…High: 93…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Friday: Hot temps continues, watching the tropics…High: 94…Winds: 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Watching the tropics, high rip currents, blazing hot and dry…High: 96…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Sunday: Few more clouds, more wind, still hot and a few stray showers…High: 95…Wind: SSE 10-20 MPH.

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and hot…High: 93…Wind: SSE 15-20 MPH.

Have a great day and be weather aware this weekend!