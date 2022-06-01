More heat but less wind

High pressure aloft will remain in control of our weather this week and besides a few stray showers, it looks dry and continued hot and humid.

Wednesday will start with low clouds which will clear at the coast as the sea breeze increases. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s inland to near 90 around Corpus Christi and mid 80s beaches. Heat indices will reach 100-105 during the afternoon as south-southeast winds increase to 15-20 mph.

A stray morning coastal shower is possible Wednesday as streamer showers move in from the Gulf early then possible develop into an isolated t-shower inland in the afternoon.

Nights will stay muggy this week with lows in the mid to upper 70s this week while days will be hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland to mid 80s beaches. Temperatures will go up a couple degrees by the weekend.

The official start of the Atlantic hurricane season is Wednesday, June 1st and the National Hurricane Center expects a large and complex area of low pressure to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific. This system is forecast to move slowly eastward or northeastward and gradual development to a tropical depression is possible by the latter part of this week.

South Texas will not be affected by this but portions of southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize will see locally heavy rainfall through the week.