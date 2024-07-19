More heat and humidity with little rain next few days, but wetness returns big time next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A series of disturbances will push frontal boundaries into Central Texas as abundant tropical moisture fuels significant rain potential for much of next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Still looking at afternoon temperatures in the middle 90s and heat indices around 109 degrees Friday through Sunday

Deep tropical moisture will interact with increasingly unstable upper-air conditions to generate periods of heavy rain next week

Cloud cover and precipitation will limit daytime temperatures to near or below normal late next week

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid

Temperature:

Low in the upper 70s

Winds:

South 6 to 12 mph

Friday:

Mostly sunny and hot with isolated showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s with a heat index arouns 109 degrees

Winds:

East southeast 4 to 8 mph

Saturday:

Mostly sunny and hot with stray showers

Temperature:

High in the middle 90s

Winds:

East southeast 5 to 10 mph

Outdoor activities will be largely unrestricted by weather factors through the weekend, but be mindful of heat-related challenges and stay hydrated.