More heat and humidity as we end July

More Heat and Humidity ahead with isolated showers possible over the weekend
Downtown Corpus Christi Sunset - Photo By: FB Coastal Bend Weather Watcher Lu Ann Kingsbury
Posted at 12:23 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 13:23:55-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Temperatures will soar through this afternoon into the uppers 90s with humidity making it feel much hotter. 'Feels like' temperatures will be in the 110s.

A Heat advisory will go into effect at 1 P.M. until 7 P.M.

The intense humidity and heat continues into the weekend with temperatures in the high 90s. Rain chances return to the forecast over the weekend, however slim they might be. Isolated showers could make their way into the area as moisture will increase in the atmosphere as we head into the weekend.

We will finally have a break from Saharan dust as well, so while we still have to contend with the heat, moderate air quality will be one less thing to be concerned about.

Stay safe and have a great weekend!

