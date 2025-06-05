More heat and a dusty second half of the week

Watch Now
Dangerous heat risk concerns and Saharan dust to arrive soon
Julia Kwedi Wednesday 6/4/25 5pm forecast
More heat and dusty second half of the week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat risk worsens into the weekend
  • Rounds of Saharan dust arrive

Oppressive heat lingers on in the forecast. Heat risk will worsen into the weekend. High temperatures will increase into the upper 90s, while "feels like" temps remain in the triple digits.

If heat isn't enough to keep you inside, the Saharan dust might. Rounds of Saharan dust are beginning to make their way into South Texas and will continue into the weekend.

Rain chances return to the forecast as early as Monday night with isolated to scattered showers.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and humid
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Thursday night: Partly cloudy
Temperature: Low 78ºF
Winds: SE 5-20 mph

Have a good evening!

