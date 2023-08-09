More excessive heat, strong wind and now critical fire danger for the Coastal Bend; low rain chance next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With upper-air high pressure overhead, scorching heat and dangerous humidity will be the rule through next week, although a weak disturbance may bring isolated showers Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, with 105 to 109 inland this coming week. Combined with Gulf humidity that will mean maximum heat index values of between 113 and 121 degrees. Overnights will be quite humid, with minimum temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. A series of disturbances moving across North Texas will bring strong south to southeasterly winds to the Coastal Bend, with gusts exceeding 30 miles an hour at times. The windiness will mean critical fire danger for inland counties and Small Craft Advisories for coastal waters, inland waterways and bays. Also, a moderate rip current risk is in play at least through Thursday.

By early next week, a weak tropical wave is expected to move into the region from the western Gulf of Mexico. That system will bring isolated showers Monday and Tuesday, but don't expect any drought-breaking rainfall.

The tropics remain un-threatening for South Texas, with no significant activity in the Atlantic Basin and an Eastern Pacific disturbance moving away from North America.

