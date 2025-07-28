More clouds than sun this weekend as rain chances continue

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Temps a bit cooler

Increasing rain chances overnight

Sea breeze t-storms Saturday

The rain came down across portions of Aransas and Refugio Counties, but most other neighborhoods missed our on significant rainfall. Not to worry, there is time to catch up with more rain expected overnight.

The same group of disorganized thunderstorms moving across the Gulf is moving inland so no more concern for tropical development. The moisture will still be in place, mainly over the southern extent of the Houston metropolitan area. This is why our neighbors up by the Victoria Crossroads to Houston will have more rainfall, but we still have a chance. As the overnight showers fizzle out around dawn, the afternoon sea breeze will likely tap into some of that tropical moisture and provide rain, scattered across the Coastal Bend.

KRIS 6 Weather Future tracker rain Saturday afternoon

Showers will bring heavy rain at times. This is because we're tapping into abundant tropical moisture. There is a chance of localized flooding if showers sit too long over the same place, but that risk is low. Temperatures will be limited with mostly cloudy skies, but expect highs in the low 90s. Next week, the sun will be baking temperatures back up the the middle to upper 90s!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Overnight showers

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: S 5-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon t-storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph

Have a fantastic weekend!