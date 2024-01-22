MONDAY: Heavy rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Take care this morning, soggy conditions are making for slick roadways.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heaviest rain expected through lunch time
- Additional 1-2" of rain expected Monday
- More rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Thunderstorms, heavy rain during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon.
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: SSW at 10 to 15 mph
Tonight: Overcast with t-showers at times.
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph
Tuesday: T-showers early with overcast skies later in the day.
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: SSE at 15 to 25 mph
Have a marvelous Monday!