MONDAY: Heavy rainfall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Take care this morning, soggy conditions are making for slick roadways.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heaviest rain expected through lunch time

Additional 1-2" of rain expected Monday

More rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Thunderstorms, heavy rain during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon.

Temperature: High 65ºF

Winds: SSW at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Overcast with t-showers at times.

Temperature: Low 60ºF

Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph

Tuesday: T-showers early with overcast skies later in the day.

Temperature: High 75ºF

Winds: SSE at 15 to 25 mph

Have a marvelous Monday!