MONDAY: Heavy rainfall

Monday morning brings continued heavy rain across the Coastal Bend
Stefanie's Wx 1-22-24
Posted at 9:03 AM, Jan 22, 2024
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Take care this morning, soggy conditions are making for slick roadways.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heaviest rain expected through lunch time
  • Additional 1-2" of rain expected Monday
  • More rain forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Thunderstorms, heavy rain during the morning followed by occasional showers this afternoon.
Temperature: High 65ºF
Winds: SSW at 10 to 15 mph

Tonight: Overcast with t-showers at times.
Temperature: Low 60ºF
Winds: SE at 10 to 20 mph

Tuesday: T-showers early with overcast skies later in the day.
Temperature: High 75ºF
Winds: SSE at 15 to 25 mph

Have a marvelous Monday!

