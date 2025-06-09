MONDAY FORECAST: Hot today, but rain is on the way!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Oppressive heat today

Increasing rain chances through midweek

Let's continue to practice those heat safety tips! Temperatures will continue to be near-record for this time of the year. Expect afternoon highs to be in the middle to upper 90s today. 'Feels like' temps will climb to the upper 100s and lower 110s. The peak of the heat should be brief so heat alerts are possible, but not expected at this time. Either way, please check-in on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Thankfully, a temporary cool-down is on the way. Rainfall returns as early as Tuesday. Heavy rainfall can be expected at times, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Many neighborhoods can expect a quarter to a half inch of rain through midweek. I'll continue to track these developments carefully!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Very humid and breezy

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Humid with isolated showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a cool week!