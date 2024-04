CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! It's no April Fool's joke... today will be HOT!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Near-record high temps

Breezy conditions; gusts to 40 mph

Cold front arrives overnight



CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, humid, windy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 20 to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and windy

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: SE 15 to 25 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, still breezy

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: N at 15 to 25 mph

