Mixture of sunshine and clouds, and less likely shower activity

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Drier air upstairs in the atmosphere leads to less likely rain chances
- Near to above-average temperatures
Drier air upstairs in the atmosphere leads to less likely rain chances in the forecast today. This is also in association with high pressure, which promotes sunshine and hotter temperatures. This doesn't rule out shower activity entirely, especially with help from the sea breeze.
Moisture will rebound Friday and Saturday, leading to a small bump in rain chances and an increase in heat risk into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, possible stray t-showers
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Friday: Partly sunny and slight chance of stray showers
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
