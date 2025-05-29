Mixture of sunshine and clouds, and less likely shower activity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Drier air upstairs in the atmosphere leads to less likely rain chances

Near to above-average temperatures

Drier air upstairs in the atmosphere leads to less likely rain chances in the forecast today. This is also in association with high pressure, which promotes sunshine and hotter temperatures. This doesn't rule out shower activity entirely, especially with help from the sea breeze.

Moisture will rebound Friday and Saturday, leading to a small bump in rain chances and an increase in heat risk into next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, possible stray t-showers

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Friday: Partly sunny and slight chance of stray showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!