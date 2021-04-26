Mix of sun and clouds in the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning! The last Monday of April starts off with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Cloudy skies this morning will give way to more sunshine and another round of warm temperatures for this afternoon.

Conditions remain rather breezy across the Coastal Bend thanks to winds from the Southeast 15 to 20 mph, gusting to nearly 30 mph this afternoon.

While Monday looks to stay mostly dry, Clouds will continue to build into the middle part of the week. By Tuesday the chance of a stray shower will be possible, but extremely isolated. Temperatures will continue to stay warm with highs in the coastal plains In the mid 80s while inland areas reach the middle 90s.

Going into Wednesday, we’ll be keeping an eye on an area of low pressure moving through Texas. This low pressure system will bring a cold front to the Coastal Bend. The exact timing of this system will determine how much rainfall we receive. The front will bring temperatures a bit closer to normal. Afternoon highs will range in the low to mid 80s and cooler mornings in the low to mid 60s.