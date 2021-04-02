Mild, breezy today; stray showers this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cool high pressure will have control of our weather forecast for next 24-36 hours and result in some nice sunshine breaking through some mid and upper level cloud coverage.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal average. Highs should be around 80 for this time of year and our highs this weekend will be in the 70s.

Rainfall chances will remain slim and be only stray to isolated at best beginning Saturday and lasting through early Monday.

The potential rain is because of a weak upper-level disturbance that will move in from the west and traverse right over the Lone Star State. It is not a strong disturbance, so therefore rainfall will be limited to only a few hundredths of an inch and many of us will not receive any rainfall.

Winds will continue to be on the breeze side through the Easter Holiday weekend, but not overly strong.

Those stronger and gusty winds will be reserved for early next week. In addition, temperatures quickly recover by next week where highs will push the middle to upper 80s by Thursday.

Today: Lots of high clouds, still mild and breezy…High: 72…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies, cool, dry and light winds…Low: 57…Wind: ESE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Good amount of clouds, mild and breezy with a stray shower…High: 75…Wind: ESE 10-20 mph.

Easter Sunday: More in the way of sunshine, a few clouds still lingering though…warmer and breezy with a stray shower…High: 77..Wind: ESE 15-20 mph and gusting.

Monday: A stray shower early, much warmer, humid and windy…High: 80…Wind: SE 15-25 mph and gusting.

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, above normal temperatures, windy…High: 83…Wind: SSE 20-30 mph and gusting.

Wednesday: Few more clouds, warm and wind…High: 85…Wind: SSE 15-25 MPH and gusting.

Have a great weekend!

