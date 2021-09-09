Lots of heat & sun today but changes are on the horizon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We’ve seen this weather pattern time and time again here in South Texas and our old friend, upper-level high pressure, has returned and will promote more sunshine and hot temperatures here to end out the work week.

Afternoon high temperatures today will soar into the upper 90s to low 100s for many locations. The good news is that we have some drier air that is filtering in from the north that will keep heat indices from climbing too high. Still, they’ll hover in the 100-106 range. Residents are still encouraged to drink plenty of water when working outdoors.

The high-pressure dome won’t last long though. We’ll begin to see that pattern break down and then our eyes will shift to the Gulf beginning late Saturday and into early Sunday as tropical moisture invades the Coastal Bend.

This pocket of moisture, which essentially is a tropical wave, is already being flagged by the National Hurricane Center for a low chance of tropical development this morning as it moves into the southern Bay of Campeche. As if churns northwest, that’s when our chances of rain pick up.

For now, we’ll leave scattered tropical showers and storms in the forecast beginning Sunday and lasting through at least the middle part of next week. Rainfall accumulation looks best for coastal areas and some locations could pick up around 2-4 inches with average amounts of 1-2 inches being more common.

If at any point this tropical wave develops, it could significantly increase or decrease our rainfall chances, so it’s important to pay attention to the latest forecasts from the 6WEATHER Center. We’ll be tracking it daily.

In the meantime, the heat and sunshine will dominate today, Friday and into Saturday we’ll only have a stray chance for a shower or two Friday and Saturday.

Today: Sunny, hot and dry…High: 98…Wind: ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm, clear and mild…Low: 71…Wind: ENE 3-6 MPH.

Friday: Mainly sunny skies, with a passing stray shower, still hot…High: 96…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Saturday: Mainly sunny all day with clouds increasing late with showers increasing as well late…High: 94…Wind: ENE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Increasing scattered tropical showers and storms, some locally heavy…High: 90…Wind: ESE 10-15 MPH.

Monday: Tropical showers and storms in the area…High: 91…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Tuesday: Still mainly cloudy with tropical showers and storms in the region…High: 92…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and enjoy the sun!