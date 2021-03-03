Lots of afternoon sunshine today, warmer conditions coming

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Clear skies and light winds have resulted in excellent radiational cooling across the South Texas region this morning, meaning that temperatures are on the chilly side ranging from the upper 40s near the coast to the lower 40s inland.

There are some spotty areas with some dense patchy fog, especially from Beeville towards Rockport. Use caution on your early morning commute.

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern for the next couple of days. This will result in lots of afternoon sunshine today with highs in the low 70s in Corpus Christi. We’ll continue to warm up even more Thursday and Friday with an increase in cloud coverage.

Tonight, with moisture streaming back off the Gulf of Mexico, we’ll have to deal with more rounds of fog on Thursday morning and overnight lows will drop into the low 50s with light winds.

Thursday’s high will top in the middle 70s under a good mix of clouds and sunshine with increasing winds around 15-20 mph out of the east-southeast.

The front will arrive late Friday afternoon. This will allow high temperatures to reach the low 80s ahead of the boundary. Not much rainfall is expected with the front.

Some cooler air will be in place on Saturday with highs only forecast to top the upper 60s and slightly warmer into the low 70s on Sunday. There will be a good amount of sunshine, but winds will be on the breezy side around 10-20 mph from the east each day.

And going into next week, warmer temperatures will take over and winds will increase further. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will rebound to the upper 70s to low 80s.

