Little relief to the sizzling heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The wet and rainy weather that we observed for the first half of the month is a thing of the past now that upper-level high pressure has a firm grasp on our weather pattern.

Even though we’re in a stretch of dry weather days in the Coastal Bend, we’re still about 13.5 inches above normal in the rainfall department.

As upper-level high pressure moves slightly northward today, we’ll see a very weak disturbance move in from the Gulf and help spark off a few stray showers and storms in South Texas. Unfortunately, the coverage will be less than stellar as rainfall accumulations will be only a few tenths for the lucky few who get to cool off from the heat of the day.

We’ll see the same type of pattern through the end of the week with blazing hot temperatures and low-end rain chances before we head into the weekend and the rainfall opportunity just disappears entirely as the upper-level high pressure heat dome asserts its dominance even further and warms us up more in the mid to upper 90s.

Heat indices each day will approach 105-110+ degrees. Residents are urged to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and checking on family, friends and neighbors. Also be sure that outdoor pets have water and shade.Beach conditions look great with relatively light winds; however, rip current risks are still low.

Today: A stray shower, otherwise, hot and humid…High: 94…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Tonight: A few clouds, quiet and mild…Low: 73…Wind: Light and Variable.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and scorching hot with a stray shower…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: ESE 6-12 MPH.

Friday: Lots of sunshine with only a stray shower with very hot temps…High: 95…Heat Index: 105-110…Wind: SE 10-15 MPH.

Saturday: Hazy, hot and very humid…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Sunday: Hazy, hot and humid…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SSE 10-15.

Monday: Sunshine and heat continue…High: 96…Heat Index: 106-112…Wind: SE 10-20 MPH.

Have a great day and stay hydrated!