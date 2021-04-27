Lingering cloudy skies with hot, humid conditions expected

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday morning begins with cloudy skies that will linger through most of today.

The warm temperatures this morning foreshadow a hot and humid afternoon in store for us.

Expect breezy conditions with southeast winds of 15-25 mph. Not much sunshine today, and that will mean warm temperatures into this evening as well.

As we head into Wednesday, the wind will really pick up. South-southeast winds of 20-30 mph will gust to as high as 40 mph.

The gusty winds and full moon this week will increase the chance of coastal flooding during high tide.

The rain will move into the area on Wednesday evening. Into the overnight hours, the rain turns to a few scattered thunderstorms and it will last into the first half of Thursday.

By the afternoon on Thursday, a cold front will be arriving, clearing out the rainy weather and bring cooler, drier air.

The rain is much needed and once the front passes, we'll have absolutely pleasant weather into the beginning of next week.

